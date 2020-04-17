Playboy vet Shanna Moakler, 45, shows before and after images of her changing body

Shanna Moakler shared a stunning before and after photo of her body this week.

The Playboy model, 45, said that she is doing much better now after she got off hormones and had surgery. The Meet The Barkers star also mentioned her eating habits improved one she left a toxic relationship.

‘I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left ( and that’s sweet) I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results,’ began the mother of three who was in a relationship with Oscar de la Hoya from 1998 until 2000 and was wed to Travis Barker from 2004 until 2008.

Then the Pacific Blue actress listed her reasons for getting slim.

‘1) I had a doctor lie to me and give me hormones I didn’t need which made me gain 40lbs ( this is common as the more they sell the more bonuses they get, like trips to Hawaii!),’ she said.

‘2) even though I was working out I ate like sh*t because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship.’

The Goldbergs star does not name the man but she was reportedly dating Bryan Sollima, starting in 2014. The blonde beauty has also been linked to Billy Idol, Gerard Butler and Dennis Quaid in the past.

The NCIS star also brought up the surgery she had. ‘I first had my mommy make over with @drleifrogers this was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!!…

‘And if you have had c sections or recti diastassis from babies look into it!…

‘3)! I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body.’

Shanna also changed her workout routine as she started weight lifting.

‘I also started using @bombshell_news workouts and conquered my fear of weights… and finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me.”

Overall she said there was no easy fix, no overnight plan to losing weight.

‘I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years! I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too! ❤️’

Last year she was candid about her tummy tuck and liposuction.

‘6 months post op from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd I am so thankful and so happy with my results,’ said the former beauty queen.

She added, ‘This wasn’t for weight loss! It was to fix my tummy muscles! I finally feel confident in a bikini again.

‘It was a long healing process but I’m really glad I did it! Thanks to all the other moms who sent me encouraging messages! ❤️p.s ignore my messy room.’ She was standing in her bedroom and there was clothes strewn on her bed. The actress was in a green string bikini and her waistline looked very small.

In December she also posed in a bikini.

She took to Instagram to share a stunning photo where she looked slender in her undies. She said the recovery process was not easy, but she is feeling better than ever.

She was with boxer De La Hoya for several years and together they have Atiana.

In 2004 she wed Travis Barker and they have kids Alabama and Landon. They divorced in 2008.

Moakler got her start as the winner of the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995 and was originally the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995.

She was eventually crowned Miss USA after Chelsi Smith won Miss Universe.

In 2001 she landed a Playboy magazine cover after Hugh Hefner approved of her. After signing with manager Robert Semon, she landed the USA Network television series Pacific Blue in 1998. Then in 2005 she went on to star in the reality television series Meet the Barkers with Travis of Blink-182.

Then came E!’s Bridalplasty in 2010 and the VH1 reality series, Hollywood Exes in 2014.