Playdates with the Roloff Cousins: Photos of the ‘Little People, Big World’ Kids Over the Years

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s grandchildren have had a lot of fun playing together over the years.

Zach Roloff was the first of the siblings from Little People, Big World to have a child.

In May 2017, the Oregon native welcomed son Jackson with wife Tori Roloff, and four months later, his twin brotherJeremy Roloff’s wife Audrey Roloff gave birth to daughter Ember.

Tori captioned a sweet social media post with the infants in October 2017: “No worries cousin Ember.”

“Baby J will always be by your side, holding your hand,” says the narrator.

In 2019, the reality stars had back-to-back pregnancies.

Tori’s daughter Lilah was born in November 2018, and Audrey’s son Bode was born in January 2020.

Despite the fact that Audrey and Tori both became pregnant in 2021, Audrey’s pregnancy ended in miscarriage.

In November of the same year, she announced that baby No.

Following the miscarriage, number three was on the way.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the expecting actress exclaimed on Instagram at the time.

“Baby Roloff is coming to live with us this spring, and we are so grateful to God for this wonderful gift!”

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022!” her husband wrote in a separate post. “Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! (hashtag)zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff.”

In December 2021, Audrey, the author of A Love Letter Life, gave birth to her son Radley in the same month, explaining the meaning of his name.

Audrey captioned an Instagram post at the time, “Honestly, we just thought it was a really cool name.”

“It means’red meadow or reed meadow,’ which conjures up images of peace and natural beauty for us.”

Jeremy’s mother’s maiden name is ‘Knight.’

It pays tribute to the Knight family, particularly Grandpa Gordon Knight, who is currently the healthiest, wittiest, and wisest 93-year-old we’ve ever known.”

Isabel Rock, the former TLC star’s sister-in-law, welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Jacob Roloff, in the same month.

In December 2021, the new dad tweeted, “My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel, and all nurses are saints, goodnight.”

To see Ember, Jackson, and the rest of the cast, scroll down.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Roloff Cousin Playdates: See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ Kids Hanging Out Over the Years