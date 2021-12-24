Playing ‘Dirty Santa,’ as seen on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ is one of Ree Drummond’s favorite family Christmas traditions.

The Drummond ranch is filled with the holiday spirit thanks to Ree Drummond’s family’s Christmas traditions.

The Pioneer Woman star shared a childhood tradition she still follows, as well as a hilarious game she and her family play called “Dirty Santa.”

During the holidays, Drummond enjoys giving neighbors home-baked cinnamon rolls.

She’s tweaked the Christmas tradition a little bit over the years.

Drummond revealed in a December interview with Mashed that she has been giving her cinnamon rolls as gifts since she was a child.

“When I was younger, my mother and I would make pans and pans of cinnamon rolls,” she explained.

“We’d bake them in round foil cake pans.”

“They’re basically the best cinnamon rolls on earth,” she continued, “and neighbors and friends would just sit outside the door waiting for us to show up with these rolls.”

We’d wrap them in bows and put them in foil pans.”

The tradition lives on, but Drummond added a twist to make it even more memorable.

“I’ve continued that tradition,” she explained, “but now I like to bake them in decorative holiday pie dishes, ceramic pie dishes, and then give the pie dish as part of the gift of the cinnamon rolls.”

“I have holiday pie pans in my line that are fairly affordable,” the Pioneer Woman star continued, “so that gift is definitely within the realm of possibility.”

It’s just a nice little touch.

‘Here are the best rolls you’ve ever had, and keep the pan,’ for example.”

“I think that’s a really fun way to gift something during the holidays,” she continued.

Today spoke with Drummond about the importance of giving food as a gift.

“I think the best show of holiday love is food gifts,” she said.

“When I was a kid, my mom and I used to do that.”

She makes the best cinnamon rolls in the world, and I’ve continued the tradition.”

“However, I’ve had years where I’ve wrapped the rolls in a cute bandana and tied them with a burlap tie,” she explained.

“You can dress them up or down.”

Every Christmas, Drummond’s family enjoys playing “Dirty Santa.”

The name may make it sound filthy, but it’s all good clean fun.

Some people may be familiar with the Christmas activity known as White…

