Please Enjoy These Supernatural Bloopers Direct From Jared Padalecki

Don’t say Jared Padalecki has never given you anything.

The Supernatural star took to Twitter to share some season 15 bloopers. Yep, outtakes from the current and final season. “Please watch immediately. Thank you and you’re welcome,” he wrote.

The video opens with Jensen Ackles tripping down a set of stairs, ruining the shot. “That’s my move!” Padalecki says.

There’s also a scene with Sam and Dean talking lactose intolerance, joking about poop, of course.

See the video below and get a taste of the bloopers and gaffes from the final season of Supernatural.

Production on the final season was shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus. While some shows, like Grey’s Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, are ending their seasons early, Supernatural will resume production—eventually—with a commitment to give viewers of the long-running series a proper finale. Empire, another show ending its run in the 2019-2020 TV season, also had production shut down, but will make episode 18 its finale with some footage from episode 19.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros. fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when,'” Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb tweeted to fans.

At the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Dabb told fans they were looking to give the show a true ending.

“We’re looking at this as a true ending,” Dabb said. “And in a true ending, people can’t keep coming back over and over…They’re going to be facing life or death…This time it’s for real.”

Supernatural will return at a later date on The CW.