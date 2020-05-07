Poelzig-Villa: Destruction of a dream house – WORLD

I.m “Architectural Guide Berlin” by Martin Wörner and others emphasizes the “cubic forms” of the house at Tannenbergallee 28; it is also emphasized that the villa was “tailored to the individual needs of the family”. Poelzig, born in 1869, married Marlene Moeschke at the age of 55 and had two children with her. My father Julius Posener, a student and later a biographer of Poelzigs, often told how the “Meester” at a celebration after the birth of Marlene’s first child called his son from his first marriage to Peter Poelzig: “I’ll make my grandchildren myself!” Marlene Moeschke- Poelzig designed a separate children’s area for the villa, which led directly to the terrace, where there was a paddling pool instead of an ornamental pond. A contemporary photo shows the terrace littered with children’s toys.

