Polanski wins the César for best achievement, …

Roman Polanski, the object of strong criticism after a new accusation of rape, received Friday the César of the best realization for “J’accuse”. Actress Adèle Haenel, symbol of a new impetus from #MeToo in France, left the room after the announcement of this award

Wave of indignation

Adèle Haenel accused director Christophe Ruggia in November of “repeated touching” when she was a teenager. Shame, “she said when she left, followed by director Céline Sciamma and a few others, just before the César announcement for best film.

Roman Polanski and Robert Harris also won the César for Best Adaptation and Best Costume Design (Pascaline Chavanne). The director and the team of his film “J’accuse”, including the actor Jean Dujardin who plays the main role, had decided not to attend the César ceremony while his feature film on the Dreyfus Affair has collected twelve nominations.

Incidents had also briefly opposed protesters Friday and police in front of the Pleyel hall where the Cesar ceremony took place. Around 7:30 p.m., demonstrators with smoke bombs tried to approach the places protected by police and metal barriers by shouting “lock up Polanski”.

César award for best film for “Les Misérables”

The film “Les Misérables” by Ladj Ly, which tells of a police blunder in a sensitive city in Seine-Saint-Denis, won the César for best film. “The only enemy is not the other is misery,” said the filmmaker when he received his award. The film had already won the public César.

In addition, Roschdy Zem in “Roubaix, une lumière” and Anaïs Demoustier in “Alice and the mayor” were respectively named best actor and actress. Fanny Ardant in “La Belle Epoque” by Nicolas Bedos and Swann Arlaud in “Grâce à Dieu” by François Ozon were rewarded Friday evening by the César for best supporting role. Finally, the film “Parasite” by South Korean Bong Joon-ho left with the César for Best Foreign Film.

Eventful exit

The place given to Roman Polanski is considered unacceptable by feminists and a part of public opinion, whereas he has been targeted since November by a new accusation of rape by the French Valentine Monnier. The 86-year-old director is also still being sued in the U.S. for illegal sex with a minor in 1977.

“J’accuse” had an eventful outing in France. The controversy had resurfaced at the end of January after the announcement of the film’s 12 nominations for the Césars.

The Minister of Culture Franck Riester had estimated Friday morning that a César for best director for Polanski would be “a bad symbol compared to the necessary awareness that we must all have in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence”. Adèle Haenel had considered that “to distinguish Polanski is to spit in the face of all the victims”.