Police in Glasgow are investigating a street attack in which a man was struck over the head with a metal pole.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area of Quarrybrae Street at the time of the assault, particularly two women who were seen walking by at the time.

After a man was assaulted in Glasgow’s east end, police in Shettleston are looking for information.

An unknown male struck the 19-year-old over the head with a metal pole in Quarrybrae Street in the Parkhead area at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday (January 16).

At Glasgow Royal Infirmary, he was treated for minor injuries.

The assault was believed to be a targeted attack, according to police, and there is no evidence that the attack poses a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Shettleston Police Office and reference incident number 1868 from January 16, 2022.

Calls to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity is guaranteed, are also an option.