Political humorist and writer PJ O’Rourke has died at the age of 74.

Political humorist and author PJ O’Rourke has died at the age of 74.

The celebrated American journalist, political writer, and satirist PJ O’Rourke has died.

He was 74 years old when he died.

His publisher, Grove Atlantic, confirmed to NPR that O’Rourke died Tuesday morning after a long battle with lung cancer.

His successful career as a conservative humorist and political journalist began in 1973, when he began writing for National Lampoon, where he eventually rose to become editor-in-chief.

He went on to write for Vanity Fair, Playboy, and Rolling Stone, among others.

From the early 1980s to 2001, O’Rourke worked for Rolling Stone as the foreign-affairs desk chief.

He covered several military operations, including the Gulf War, and penned two New York Times bestselling books, Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance, during his time at the publication.

O’Rourke penned 16 books about politics and American culture over the course of his career, as well as numerous articles.

He was also a regular on NPR’s topical game show, Wait…Wait…Don’t Tell Me.

While O’Rourke identified as a conservative libertarian and frequently wrote for right-wing publications, he was respected by journalists on both sides of the political aisle and endorsed Hilary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Tina O’Rourke and their three children, Elizabeth and Olivia, and Clifford, survive him.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

P.J. O’Rourke, Political Humorist and Writer, Dead at 74