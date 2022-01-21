Pooch Perfect, Rebel Wilson’s show, was canceled for a reason.

Pooch Perfect, Rebel Wilson’s show, was canceled for a number of reasons.

In February of 2020, POOCH Perfect debuted on television for almost two years.

Rebel Wilson, an actress and comedian, hosted the dog grooming competition television show.

The show’s first season, which aired in 2020, was hosted by Rebel Wilson for the entire run.

The show has been cancelled and will not return for a second season, according to Deadline on January 20, 2022.

“The Pooch Perfect cancellation is also not a huge surprise,” Deadline reported, “given that the series was one of the network’s lowest rated reality series last year.”

Pooch Perfect is based on an Australian show in which ten of the country’s best dog groomers compete in a series of challenges.

Wilson announced the show’s ABC premiere on Twitter on January 13, 2021.

After just over a year, ABC has decided to end this puppy-filled show.

Despite the cancellation of her show, the 41-year-old Australian actress remains busy.

Wilson will host the EEBAFTAs in 2022, according to the official BAFTA account on January 14, 2022.

On March 13, 2022, the ceremony will be held.

The comedian also took to Twitter to announce the opening of a new theatre in Sydney named after her.

Wilson wrote, “Was so awesome to visit the new Rebel Theatre that will be opening in Sydney in a few months! This will be a fantastic home for young Aussie artists!”

Following the news that the dog show would not be returning to ABC, some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Watch Rebel Wilson’s Pooch Perfect Among 2 Series Cancelled at ABC,” one user wrote.

Despite the fact that the show was cancelled in 2022, some viewers had hoped it would be cancelled before hearing the news.

The animal rights organization PETA was tagged on Twitter about the show in May of 2021 by one user.

In the year 2021, a user wrote to Peta, “When is Pooch Perfect going to be cancelled?”

Another user predicted that the show would be canceled in the first quarter of 2021.

“That new series, Pooch Perfect,” the user wrote, “has “one series and cancelled” written all over it (hashtag)PoochPerfect.”

