Pop and rock classics and songwriters end reggaeton dictatorship in times of coronavirus

You may have already noticed. You can hardly hear reggaeton even on the balconies. And it is that in times of coronavirus there are not so many perganas: Spotify, the most popular streaming audio platform in the world, has detected that its users “continue to adapt to the current situation, and they do so by recovering classic songs for their playlists. Nostalgia is trending on Spotify ».

Listening on Spotify between April 1 and 7, an increase of 54% of users who have created ‘oldie’ themed playlists has been detected. In Spain, users also go back decades and are hearing great hymns by Spanish artists from their homes that marked the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

“Monologue” by Silvio Rodríguez; “Luna Day … Penalty Day” by Manu Chao, and “Up the Hearts” by Antonio Flores are three of the songs from the 90s that have become most popular in recent days in Spain.

Regarding the 80s, the star songs are «Resistiré», by the Dynamic Duo, turned into one of the hymns of the confinement; Silvio Rodríguez’s “Rabo de Cloud” and “Secrets”.

From the 1970s songs like “What do I do now?” By Silvio Rodríguez, “Un día tú, un día yo” by Julio Iglesias, and “Habanera del primer amor” by Vainica Doble. Finally, from the 1960s, themes such as “I would like to be”, by the Dynamic Duo, and “Roses in the sea” by Massiel stand out. “Cantares”, by Joan Manuel Serrat, which begins with a verse by Antonio Machado that has inspired thousands of people in recent weeks: “Everything happens and everything remains.”

The singer-songwriters are trending within this boom due to the recovery of the classics, and among the songs that grow the most on Spotify in Spain, songs by the aforementioned Silvio Rodríguez and Joan Manuel Serrat stand out, as well as by Carlos Cano and Amancio Prada, with «María the Portuguese ”and“ Goodbye river, goodbye fontes ”, respectively. Furthermore, themes by Luis Eduardo Aute, such as “Quiéreme”, have become even more relevant after his death.

The Spotify data also shows how the hymns of the Spanish balconies increase in reproductions among users. In addition to the ‘hit’ of the Dynamic Duo, listeners to songs such as “Sobreviviré” by Mónica Naranjo have grown in Spain; the version of «Libre» by El Chaval de la Peca, and «Y Viva España», by Manolo Escobar. Subjects that have already become the sound story of our time and that demonstrate, more than ever, that there is no distance that music cannot shorten.

Globally, there has also been an increase in music listening in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. The songs that users have added the most to their playlists for decades have been: “Jailhouse Rock”, by the iconic Elvis Presley, in the case of the 1950s; “At Last” by Etta James, one of the most compelling ballads of the 1960s; Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers, the late 70s star; “Take on Me” by a-ha, a classic from the 80s, and “Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit of …)” by Lou Bega, from the 90s. Already in our century, the star song from the 2000s is “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas, and “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar with Lucenzo, is the most popular song of the past decade.

Could it be that this tendency to listen to songs with which we are familiar gives us a feeling of well-being? David DiSalvo, author of “What makes your brain happy and why you should do the opposite”, says that “for many of us, nostalgia takes us back to a time when our lives seemed easier and we had more control ».

One of the artists who is helping Spotify users to travel to happier times is Cyndi Lauper with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, one of the most listened to songs of the 80s during the last days, with more than 2 , 3 million reproductions between April 1 and 7. The iconic singer, who has more than 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, shares her impressions from her New York home: “Every artist’s dream is that her music can convey a sense of well-being, fun or inspiration. That is why we do what we do, to connect, to tell stories with which people can feel identified, with whom to cry, laugh, dance, be happy or comfort. For me, music marks time, so when I listen to a song it takes me back to that exact moment. Lauper also confesses that: «Like most people, I have a soundtrack. The Broadway recordings of ‘The King & I’ and ‘Funny Girl’ bring me back to when I was five years old and still discovering my voice and my love of music. ” The singer also commented on Spotify how she is living in confinement: «I am eating a lot and I don’t exercise enough, but I continue with my vocal and personal training classes, only not at the same rate as before the quarantine. I stay connected with my friends to find out how they are and follow Governor Cuomo’s advice. We follow the rules and do everything we can to stop the curve. .