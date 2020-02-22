Pop Smoke’s Cause of Death Revealed

Pop Smoke, who died earlier this week, was murdered, Los Angeles officials have confirmed.

The “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior” rapper, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was shot dead during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Los Angeles police had said, adding that an investigation was underway. Pop Smoke was 20 years old.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a report released on Friday and obtained by E! News that the cause of the rapper’s death was homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The case remains under homicide investigation. No arrests have been made. Police had told CNN on Wednesday that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house, and that between two and six people broke into the home, including one wearing a mask.

Pop Smoke was killed more than a week after he released his sophomore mixtape, Meet the Woo 2.

His death was mourned publicly by stars such as Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Kehlani.