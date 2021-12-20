Pop Star Confirms He’ll Marry and His Fiancee Is Pregnant

Pop Star Confirms He’s Marrying and His Fiancee Is Pregnant

Hwang Chan-sung, a member of the 2PM boy band, has announced his engagement and that he and his fiance are expecting their first child on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec.

15 in a letter to fans written by hand.

However, bad news about Chan-sung’s music career dampens the excitement.

Chan-sung did not reveal his fiance’s identity, claiming that she is not in the entertainment industry and thus does not want the publicity that would come with breaking the news.

In a Soompi translation, he did refer to her as “the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend with whom I can share anything.”

He also revealed that the two have been planning to marry since he completed his mandatory military service in South Korea in January 2021.

hwang_chan222 (@hwang_chan222) (@hwang_chan222) (@hwang_chan222) (@hwang_

“The gift of a new life came sooner than expected, and we’re planning to marry as soon as next year,” Chan-sung said.

“We’re being cautious because she’s still early in her pregnancy, but I thought I’d let you know first.”

In the post, Chan-sung reflected on his entertainment career, noting that he began when he was 17 years old and is now 31 years old.

“A lot has happened, and there have been many memories,” he wrote of those 15 years.

He went on to say, “I express endless gratitude to [2PM fans] who have created priceless memories.” He then revealed that his 15-year contract with JYP Entertainment will expire in January, giving him the opportunity to make some life changes.

After considering the changes in his personal life, Chan-sung and JYP “came to the mutual discussion of not renewing my contract.”

He wrote that the company agreed to this decision “with my future as a top priority, and the company willingly bestowed blessings on my bright future.”

My company is like an old friend to me, and we will always support each other’s development.”

Despite the fact that his contract with JYP Entertainment will not be renewed, Chan-sung admitted that he has no idea what he will do next.

He urged fans not to be too disappointed by the sad news until they see what he has planned for them next.

Pop Star Reveals He’s Getting Married and His Fiancee Is Pregnant