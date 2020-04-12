Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet: Air sovereignty

There is this crackling after a quick ride with the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio. This fine, light cracking and crunching. As if the athlete briefly shakes his limbs after a hearty sprint, fills the lungs with oxygen and prepares for the next sprint. In a Porsche 911 Turbo S, S takes less than half a minute before the six-cylinder biturbo boxer engine is brought back to life.

The centerpiece now has a volume of 3.8 liters and is based on the 3.0 liter engine that is used in the Carrera models. Frank-Steffen Walliser vehemently refuses the attribute “bored out” in relation to the biturbo boxer. “To do this, we put a three-digit million amount in our hands.” They were necessary to meet the exhaust gas regulations including an OPF filter and still screw the power to 478 kW / 650 PS – an increase of 51 kW / 70 PS. “You don’t just shake something like that out of your sleeve,” says the series manager. The list of improvements is long and starts with the larger turbochargers, which are basically identical to those of the Porsche GT2 RS, now turn on the right and left cylinder banks in opposite directions, thus creating identical flow conditions. There are also electrically controlled wastegate flaps and a new intake section with larger and more efficient charge air coolers, which are now positioned like a backpack directly above the engine.

Enough theory. Let’s go! In just 2.8 seconds the Porsche 911 Cabrio storms from a standing start to 100 km / h, after 9.3 seconds it is already 200 km / h and the propulsion only ends at 330 km / h. These are the sheer numbers. But this Porsche is a primal force and it’s not just about the hurricane in the interior with the roof open. To ensure that the overwhelming force of 850 Newton meters is also brought onto the asphalt, Porsche is using mixed tires for the first time in the turbos of the 992 series – 255/35 20 inches at the front and 315/30 21 inches of tires at the rear – as well as a newly developed sports suspension, in which the Body was lowered by ten millimeters. The variable dampers now regulate even more sensitively than before. “This is the next generation,” explains Frank-Steffen Walliser.

The trick is successful: the Turbo 911 S Cabriolet remains stable even when cornering hard, the brakes can be precisely metered, the 45 mm wider front section sucks into the hairpin bend and remains neutral even when the bend is passed. This traction is a result of the improved hang-on all-wheel drive, which is equipped with a reinforced front axle transmission, which can now distribute up to 500 Nm of torque to the wheels. Not only is the 911 literally pulled out of the curve, the rear axle also behaves more tame than before and only wants to blow out if you step on the accelerator pedal too brusquely. The engineers from Zuffenhausen are once again doing a great job with the electromechanical steering: The 1,710 kg 911 Turbo Cabriolet precisely follows the pilot’s commands and the controls report exactly how the grip on the front wheels is. So that this can also be correctly assessed, the Turbo temperature indicator is on board for the first time.

The eight-speed dual clutch transmission hides the turbo-typical breathing space quite well when accelerating out, but the propulsion only really starts beyond the 3,000 rpm. The six-cylinder boxer engine allows the driver to take part in his work: After the throaty sawing, a crescendo follows, which culminates in a heavy rumble. Frank Walliser is happy: “One goal was to make the Porsche 911 Turbo more emotional. This also includes engine noise.” A Lamborghini Huracan still makes more discounts, but the Porsche 911 Turbo S does its job of getting the driver to their destination as quickly as possible, so unspectacular that it is again spectacular. When asked what was at the top of the specifications for the development of the new Porsche 911 Turbo S, Frank-Steffen Walliser gave a simple answer: “Air sovereignty!”

You can also feel it when the soft top is stowed behind the driver. If you want, you can have your hairstyle destroyed. Others open the wind blocker. The interior of all 911s is typical, with the 10.9-inch touchscreen, the virtual circular instruments with the analog tachometer – so much tradition must be. But not at the price of 231,778.00 euros.