Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, has been married a number of times.

Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams’ fiancé, has been married several times.

Porsha Williams is one of the most well-known Real Housewives of Atlanta stars.

Williams is brash and beautiful, marching to the beat of her own drum and unconcerned about the haters.

Williams, who married businessman Simon Guobadia in early 2021, has often had to defend her hasty engagement, but for many fans, the drama adds to the intrigue of their relationship.

Guobadia, it turns out, is not only a super-rich businessman, but also has a slew of ex-wives and a brood of children.

After Guobadia announced his divorce from his wife, Falynn Guobadia, Williams and Guobadia began dating.

Falynn Guobadia, a co-star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was Williams’ co-star.

When Simon Guobadia and Williams announced their relationship in May 2021, they received a lot of backlash, and they sparked even more controversy when they revealed that they had gotten engaged just weeks after dating.

According to Exact Net Worth, Simon Guobadia, a wealthy man with a net worth of around (dollar)40 million, was married twice before marrying Falynn Guobadia, and has a long history of business deals and investments.

https:t.co0fY6PBt0uDpic.twitter.comday3BItzrF (hashtag)SimonGuobadia gushes about his love for his fiancée (hashtag)PorshaWilliams.

Simon Guobadia has kept much of his personal life under wraps, but according to Bustle, he has three ex-wives, the most recent of whom is Falynn Guobadia.

Karron English, his first wife, and he were married for about 20 years before they divorced.

Connie Andrade-Rivera, his second wife, is a model who enjoys a healthy lifestyle.

Although it is unclear when the two married, they did have a young daughter named Ximena together.

Simon Guobadia recently married Falynn Guobadia.

They married for two years before filing for divorce in early 2021.

According to BCK Online, Simon Guobadia is the father of five children, and when he and Williams marry, he will become the stepfather of her young daughter, PJ. Although Simon Guobadia doesn’t share many details about his children online, he does occasionally share photos of them on his social media, with fans learning that…

