Porsha Williams, Karamo Brown, and others are leading the TikTok (hashtag)SoFiBreakUpChallenge.

The (hashtag)SoFiBreakUpChallenge on TikTok is led by Porsha Williams, Karamo Brown, and others.

It’s past time to call it quits on that unhealthy relationship.

No, not the one with your significant other; the one with your bank! You know, the one you’ve been using since you first opened a checking account? Enter SoFi, an all-in-one banking app that allows users to save, spend, borrow, earn, invest, and protect their money.

With their amusing “Break Up With Bad Banking” campaign, the brand is encouraging people to ditch their financial institutions while also offering multiple chances to win prizes!

Participants can participate in a three-day TikTok challenge in which they can share their breakup stories using a catchy tune created in collaboration with @JaxWritesSongs and the hashtag (hashtag)SoFiBreakUpChallenge.

Porsha Williams, Karamo Brown, and rapper 24kGoldn are just a few of the celebrities who have already signed on!

SoFi will award people with (dollar)75,000 in SoFi Reward Points throughout the campaign, with the grand prize winner receiving (dollar)25,000 at the end.

If that wasn’t enough, SoFi is also offering another chance to win during Super Bowl LVI on February 13th.

SoFi will host a Twitter conversation during the big game, encouraging members to (hashtag)MoveOnWithSoFi and providing prompts via social media to win up to (dollar)25,000 in prizes.

“We sometimes stay in relationships that don’t fulfill us even though we know it’s time to end them,” says Lauren Stafford Webb, SoFi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Our new ‘Break Up with Bad Banking’ campaign is a call to action for consumers to shake off their financial complacency and join a bank that truly understands their needs and wants.”

“We are committed to building meaningful and lasting relationships with our members,” the executive continues.

When you join SoFi, you’re entering a relationship that puts you first.

Our comprehensive product line prioritizes you and your financial needs to help you get your finances in order—and ultimately achieve financial independence.”

We’re in!

