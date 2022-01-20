Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Fiancé Simon Guobadia’s ($300,000) Rolls-Royce

Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, gifted her a stunning new car.

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her new Rolls-Royce Ghost on Instagram, thanking Guobadia for the extravagant gift.

In the photos, Williams is seen posing in front of a red bow-topped car.

She sits in the driver’s seat in one of the photos, displaying the orange interior.

She and Guobadia are seen hugging on the hood of the car in another photo.

While thanking Guobadia, the 40-year-old reality star referred to him as “hubby.”

“You can only win if I quit!” she wrote.

Last May, Williams and Guobadia, a film producer and businessman, got engaged.

Guobadia previously married Falynn Pina, Williams’ Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star.

After Williams posted photos of her new car on Instagram, fans speculated that Pina was also given a Rolls-Royce by Guobadia in 2020, while they were still married.

While the cars aren’t identical, they do share an orange interior.

Porsha Williams just shared photos of the Rolls Royce Simon bought her, but it appears that his ex-wife Falynn was photographed in front of a similar RR in 2020! pic.twitter.comhTtIBrxh8c

So, who will tell Porsha that her new Simon gift looks… familiar? pic.twitter.comfzr694qHpL

Following her decision to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September after nine seasons, Williams told ET in November that she wasn’t ruling out a return.

She also discussed her romance with Guobadia, which has been questioned by some fans due to his previous marriage to Pina.

Despite being introduced as her friend on the show, she stated that she and Pina are not friends.

“If you’re bringing someone new in,” she explained, “they must be introduced by someone.”

“The biggest misconception about my relationship with Guobadia is that someone would have done something to hurt someone,” she added.

“Or that someone was obligated to do something else and it was broken.”

This is, after all, a story about grownups.

