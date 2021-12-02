Positive Sky Documentaries review: A harrowing but hopeful account of the UK Aids crisis.

Positive, Sky Documentaries review: An harrowing but hopeful account of the UK Aids crisis.

Throughout, there was a sense of activism’s vigor and hope for a better future.

It’s easy to forget that Britain’s HIV story has gone relatively unheard because of the huge popularity of Channel 4’s It’s a Sin earlier this year.

Positive, a three-hour documentary from Sky Documentaries about Britain’s 40-year history with HIV and Aids, is a commendable attempt to change that.

The first episode focused on the 1980s, and interviewed survivors, doctors, journalists, and politicians about the growing awareness that this disease was a serious problem.

It depicted the horror of receiving an HIV diagnosis that came with no treatment and almost no medical knowledge, as well as how HIV-positive people were forced into a half-life.

“I hid in dark corners because I felt like a modern-day leper,” said activist Jonathan Blake, who was diagnosed with HIV 39 years ago.

The way the crisis was handled in journalism and politics was also fascinating.

“Aids was a big story because it had sex and death,” former Sun journalist Gary Bushell said, before admitting that he now felt “a bit of shame” about how haemophiliacs who contracted HIV from contaminated blood were portrayed as “innocent victims” in comparison to gay men.

Norman Fowler, Margaret Thatcher’s health secretary, was one of the few government officials to raise the alarm in 1985.

“Politicians don’t much like talking about sexual disease,” he said frankly about the period’s culture of silence.

Throughout, there was a sense of activism’s energy and hope for a better approach, which thrived despite the shadow and stigma, hinting at the documentary’s title’s dual meaning.

“Life is so precious,” Blake said, “but it feels especially precious when you’ve been given a terminal diagnosis and are still here.”

