Post Malone Pays Tribute to One of Kurt Cobain’s Most Iconic Outfits

Post Malone knows how to pay tribute to one of the most influential rock artist’s of our time.

Last week, the “Rockstar” singer announced that he would host a livestream concert where he would be performing Nirvana songs from home to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. More than that, the 24-year-old artist paid tribute to the late Kurt Cobain in other ways.

And it’s no surprise since the “Congratulations” singer already has Cobain’s face tattooed on his finger and Nirvana’s “Stay Away” song title tattooed above his eyebrow.

On Friday, April 24, the singer—also know to fans as “Posty”—recreated one of the late singer’s most iconic outfits by stepping out for the livestream wearing a floral dress similar to the one Cobain wore to a 1990 Nirvana performance in Amherst, Massachusetts (you can see the dress here).

It’s no secret that Post Malone is a fashion icon in his own right and we’re here for the way he accessorized his own take on Cobain’s classic fashion choice. He added a silver choker, layered the dress with a white t-shirt and wore a trucker hat—truly embodying the grunge vibe.

During his virtual tribute concert, Post Malone covered Nirvana classics like “Lithium,” “Heart-Shaped Box,” “Something In The Way” and “Come As You Are.”

Live from his Los Angeles home, he was joined by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker as the surprise guest drummer and guitarist Nick Mac and bassist Brian Lee.

Last week, Courtney Love also gave her stamp of approval for Post Malone’s tribute concert.

“Thank you @postmalone @who (worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations. Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working = inspiring) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone,” Love shared on Instagram.

According to the YouTube video description of the “Circles” singer’s livestream, the event raised funds for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the “DONATE” button on the bottom or right hand side of the screen. Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation,” the description continued.