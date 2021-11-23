Pot Smokers in the Media

Celebrities who smoke marijuana

Celebrities like Seth Rogen, Snoop Dog, and Miley Cyrus have been vocal about how marijuana has positively influenced their lives and careers over the years, and they aren’t alone.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have admitted to using marijuana — and not just to mark National Marijuana Day on April 20th.

Kirsten Dunst admitted in 2009 that she “likes” marijuana and that, while she isn’t a “major stoner,” she believes that smoking marijuana in the right circumstances can be beneficial to some people.

“I believe America’s attitude toward marijuana is absurd.

“I mean, are you kidding me? The world would be a better place if everyone smoked weed,” the Spider-Man actress told Britain’s Live magazine at the time.

“However, I’m not talking about being stoned all day.”

I believe that if it is not used properly, it can stifle your creativity and confine you within.”

The Hannah Montana star has been candid about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, telling Rolling Stone in 2013 that marijuana is her go-to drug.

“I believe that marijuana is the best drug on the planet.”

“I saw a wolf howling at the moon one time while smoking a joint with peyote in it,” Cyrus said.

“And molly, too,” says the narrator.

Those are happy drugs, or social drugs, as the case may be.

They encourage you to spend time with your friends.

You’re in the open now.

“You aren’t in a restroom.”

Rogen, for one, took his passion for the green herb to the next level by co-founding Houseplant with Evan Goldberg in March 2019.

In March 2021, the Pineapple Express actor said in a Twitter video ahead of his company’s US launch, “If you know anything about me at all, I am going to assume it’s that I really love weed.”

“Another thing we’re doing is making lovely housewares for weed smokers.”

This is, without a doubt, my life’s work, and I’ve never been more passionate about anything.”

Rogen revealed his life as an avid pot smoker two months later, telling GQ UK that he smokes about eight or nine joints per day.

Celebrity Pot Smokers