‘Power’: 50 Cent Despises Omari Hardwick’s Death Plan for Ghost

‘Power’: 50 Cent Was Offended by Omari Hardwick’s Death Plan

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney Kemp’s late father, James “Ghost” St. John, inspired executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Powercreator Courtney Kemp’s film.

Patrick (Omari Hardwick) occupied a central position in Power.

Ghost could never truly escape his past, torn between wanting to be a legitimate businessman and the seducing underworld where he loomed large as a drug kingpin.

Hardwick pitched an idea for Ghost’s death, knowing that his character wouldn’t make it out alive, but 50 Cent hated it.

Hardwick had an idea for Ghost’s death several seasons into the show.

It would be poetic, he thought, if Ghost and his best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) died at the same time.

“What I email her was that it’s season 7 and Ghost, like Denzel [Washington] in Man on Fire, has to go help his brother, Tommy,” the Mothership star explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“Tommy does something he shouldn’t, and Ghost is forced to give his life.”

I give it to her and she enjoys it.

I told Joe about it, and he’s a big thinker and a great writer, and he exclaimed, “Oh man, let’s take it to a whole new level.” So we made Romeo and Juliet.

So, when Ghost dies, Tommy can’t live without him, so he takes his own life and falls on top of Ghost’s body.

That’s what I expected to happen.”

However, things did not turn out as planned.

Instead of Hardwick’s plan for Ghost and Tommy’s fate being linked, Ghost was assassinated by his teenage son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). Tommy stood there in horror as his best friend bled out on the floor.

Despite Kemp’s consideration of Hardwick’s idea for Ghost’s death, he told Entertainment Weekly that 50 Cent was not a fan.

Tommy, on the other hand, lived to see another day.

“We had a show about selling drugs, and not just selling drugs, but the consequences, the aftermath, and the destruction,” Sikora told Express.

“However, in the end, you only had one character who wanted to sell drugs from the beginning to the end, and…

