‘Power Book II: Ghost’: According to the showrunner, Monet will learn what Lorenzo did in a’major way.’

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: According to the showrunner, Monet will find out what Lorenzo did in a ‘big way.’

It appears that Monet Tejada will find out what happened to Zeke Cross in the not-too-distant future.

In the season two finale of Power Book II: Ghost, which was released on Feb.

Lorenzo Tejada mistakenly identified Zeke as Mecca and shot and killed him.

While he’s keeping it a secret for the time being, Courtney Kemp, the showrunner and creator of Power Book II: Ghost, teased that the truth will be revealed in a “big way” in season 3.

Monet is a tough cookie, especially at home, but she’s had a soft spot for Zeke for a long time.

She hoped he’d be drafted into the NBA, which would allow their family to be free of the game.

Monet’s entire world will change now that he’s gone.

“She’ll be a completely different person next year,” Kemp said of the character to TVLine.

“The version of her who was trying to maintain control in her world next season is no longer there.

It’s finished.”

“The strategy has failed.

“Her son is no longer with her,” she continued.

“And if you were paying attention the whole time, she preferred him to her other kids, didn’t she?”

So now it’s time for the chickens to come home to roost in terms of how she treated those children, what she hoped for her future, and everything else.

Plus, her husband is the one who committed the crime!

She’ll find out in a big way, and it’ll be… well, that’ll have to wait until Season 3.”

Our jaws are on the floor, not on the ground.

Family, please tell us everything.

Mecca Is Based on a Real-Life Person in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Monet fired the shot that killed Mecca while Lorenzo was ambushing Zeke.

Tariq Street is a street in New York City.

Detective Blanca Rodriguez believes Patrick is to blame for Mecca’s death after seeing him on security camera footage from the lobby.

“She’ll definitely try to find Tariq,” Kemp told Entertainment Weekly.

“…What Blanca decides to do in Season 3 and how she plans to attack Tariq will elicit strong reactions from the audience.”

“The other thing I like — and this is just my personal preference — is that, yes, Tariq is technically present and is involved in the cover-up of Mecca’s murder, but he isn’t…

