‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Mecca Has One Significant Flaw

Mecca has one major flaw in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

On Power Book II: Ghost, a new villain has made his appearance.

After being expelled from his family’s inner circle, Cane (Woody McClain) turns to Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), a new character with a sinister agenda.

Meeca knows a lot more about Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) than fans might expect despite the fact that he is new to Cane.

Mecca, despite his size and power, may have one major flaw.

If Cane was a handful in the first season of Power Book II: Ghost, Mecca is in a different league entirely.

So far, we’ve learned that he’s a drug dealer who Cane is attempting to impress in order to reclaim his family.

We also learned that Mecca and Monet have a history at the end of episode 202.

Monet refers to Mecca as Dante.

According to Deadline, he’s calculated, manipulative, and dangerous.

“Mecca reappears in New York at precisely the right time for the Tejadas to find a new product provider.

But as his mysterious past is revealed, it becomes clear that the drug trade isn’t his only goal with this family.”

Mecca, as evil as he appears to be, does appear to have one major flaw.

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Tariq will murder Monet and Lorenzo Tejada in order to take over their drug empire.

Monet has a strong connection to Mecca.

They have a secret meeting spot in Brooklyn, Junoir’s Cheesecake, and a special song, New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain.” However, while Monet will most likely use Mecca to her advantage, she could also be a major weakness for him.

“Mecca is head over heels in love with Nene,” Blige tells TVLine.

“Like, that’s his girl,” says the narrator.

“He’s in love with Monet,” she added.

‘I remember,’ says Monet.

‘I still like you,’ he says, but he’s head over heels for Monet.”

With Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) growing suspicious of what Monet is up to outside of prison,

