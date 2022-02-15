‘Power Book IV: Force’: Joseph Sikora Claims Tommy Is Envying Him Due to a Character Trait

‘Power Book IV: Force’: Joseph Sikora Claims to Hate Tommy Due to a Character Flaw

In Power Book IV: Force, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) makes his triumphant return, and the Power Universe will never be the same.

After the deaths of his best friend James “Ghost” St. John and his father,

Tommy has left everything he’s ever known in New York for a fresh start in Chicago with Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and his girlfriend LaKeisha Grant (La La Anthony).

The Windy City, on the other hand, has already given Tommy more than he bargained for.

Despite the fact that this is a new chapter in the short-tempered drug lord’s story, Sikora says there is one aspect of Tommy’s personality that he admires.

Tommy’s Origin Story Will Be Revealed in ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ According to Joseph Sikora.

Fans had been eagerly anticipating the Tommy Egan-centered spinoff, and they tuned in in droves to watch Tommy take on Chicago.

Force had the largest series premiere in Starz’s history, according to the network.

According to the press release, “STARZ Original Series, Power Book IV: Force debuted as the most-watched premiere ever in STARZ history with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the US on Sunday alone, based on early reporting with many other platforms still to report.”

Despite the fact that Force has only aired two episodes, Tommy has already learned a lot about Chicago.

He’s tangled up with Chicago Brothers Incorporated’s Diamond (Issac Keys) and Jenard (Kris D Lofton), as well as the infamous Flynn Family.

He’s also started dating Gloria (Gabrielle Ryan), a bartender, and discovered that he has a half-brother, JP (Anthony Flemming), whom his mother abandoned.

“Tommy straddles the line in a city divided by race, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also has the power to watch them crumble,” according to a Starz press release obtained by Deadline.

“Tommy takes advantage of his outsider status by breaking and rewriting all of the local rules in his quest to become Chicago’s biggest drug dealer.”

Since the premiere of Power in 2014, Sikora has played the tumultuous gangster.

He knows Tommy better than anyone else, including the reasons for his short temper and long memory.

In fact, the Chicago-born actor admits that there is one quality about Tommy that he admires: his lack of concern…

