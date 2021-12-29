Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Demonstrate the Reading Skills of Powerful’s 12-Month-Old Daughter: Video

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Demonstrate Powerful’s 12-Month-Old Daughter’s Reading Skills in a Video:

Powerful, the 12-month-old daughter of Nick and Brittany Bell, is already learning to read.

“Sharing how we let daddy get a first hand look at her reading skills,” the 34-year-old model captioned an Instagram video from Tuesday, December 28, noting that the toddler “shocked” the 41-year-old Masked Singer host with her knowledge.

“I’m following in Golden’s (our 4-year-old son’s) footsteps.”

“I’m a proud mother,” she declares.

The All That alum held up flashcards with words like “clapping,” “tree,” and “tiger” in front of his baby girl, who said the words or made the sounds before Cannon shared the photos on social media.

“You’re a genius.”

In the video, the Wild ‘N Out host exclaims, “That’s fantastic.”

After reading the word “árbol” and translating it to “tree,” Powerful yelled, “What? How do you know that?”

Bell is expecting her first child with the former Nickelodeon star in December 2020, three years after her older brother Golden was born.

This week, Powerful celebrated her first birthday with a Christmas-themed party.

On Friday, December 24, the former pageant queen captioned an Instagram slideshow, “Happy Birthday to my Daughter.”

“I cherish every day with you and will never forget this day.”

I wish I could tell you why you are Mommy’s ‘powerful’ spirit, but only God knows the details.

You are deserving of everything.”

The next day, Cannon shared adorable pictures of Golden and Powerful with his and Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The California native also photographed Abby De La Rosa and their 6-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion.

Alyssa Scott and Cannon’s son, Zen, were both born in the same month.

This month, the baby passed away from a brain tumor.

“Perhaps the nursery door should be shut.”

Maybe you’ll leave it unlocked.

On December 25, the 28-year-old Texas native wrote on Instagram, “Perhaps you’ve boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in drawers.”

“I pass by his room on my way to work and go in on occasion.”

Some of his clothes are being washed, while others that still smell like him are being discarded.

I’m making a pile because I don’t know what else to do with myself.

