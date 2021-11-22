Pre-order the Captain America Through the Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack now!

Marvel’s Year of the Shield series honors heroes “who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in Marvel comics, movies, or both,” and the series’ Funko Pops have been released every month since February, with the November release looking to be the final installment.

With the Captain America: Through the Ages 5-Pack, they’re going out with a bang.

Five different versions of Steve Rogers are included in the set, each based on his appearance over the years.

Pre-orders for the Captain America: Through the Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack are now available for (dollar)59.99 on Amazon, with a February 8th release date.

It’s an Amazon-exclusive, just like the other Year of the Shield Funko Pops, and it’ll likely sell out quickly.

Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, Falcon, Captain Carter, Capwolf, Old Man Steve, and Taskmaster are among the other figures in Funko’s Year of the Shield Marvel Pop figure lineup.

