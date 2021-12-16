Pre Show Glow is a new product from Fenty Skin that gives you a 1-minute facial at home.

Pre Show Glow is a new product from Fenty Skin that gives you a one-minute facial at home.

It costs £35, and it’s available now on fentybeauty.com. It’s exactly what your skin needs this winter.

Pre-Show Glow is a deep cleanser that purifies skin and refines the appearance of pores while reducing the appearance of dark spots and evening texture over time. It contains 10% AHAs, as well as fruit enzymes and extracts.

Pre-Show Glow Refills will be available for £28 as well.

It has a 10% AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) formula, Rooibos, and a potent cocktail of fruit enzymes and extracts.

Glycolic acid, citric acid, and lactic acid are among the AHAs that help fade dark spots and reduce the appearance of pores while also improving skin hydration.

Pomegranate, papaya, and cranberry enzymes help to digest, lift, and loosen damaged skin cells, while Rooibos is rich in zinc and revitalizes and renews the skin.

Finally, the vitamin C-rich Barbados Cherry and Hibiscus Extracts help to clarify and purify.

Its double-duty exfoliation deeply cleanses and purifies skin, with no downtime after use – “chemical exfoliation from the liquid solution that is then enhanced by the physical exfoliation from the earth-friendly reusable applicator.”

Fentyskin.com sells Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment (plus) Reusable Applicator.

