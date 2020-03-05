Pregnant ‪Katy Perry‬ Is “So Glad” She Doesn’t “Have to Suck It In” Anymore

Katy Perry‬ is letting her fans in on a big part of her life.

The superstar singer announced that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry revealed the exciting pregnancy news in her new music video for “Never Worn White.” At the end of the music video, Katy could be seen cradling her baby bump, confirming the news to the world.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Katy told her fans on Instagram Live on Wednesday night after releasing the music video. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy. It’s a two-for.”

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” the 35-year-old star shared. “And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s…I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Perry also took to her Twitter after the pregnancy announcement to tell her followers just how excited she is that the news is out.

“omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Perry tweeted. “or carry around a big purse lol.”

This will be the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Back in September, Perry opened up about bonding with Bloom’s son and how her life has changed over the last few years. Now, Perry, Bloom and Flynn are out the door at 7:30 a.m., and they “cannot be late,” as she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I used to not wake up until, like, 11 a.m., and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10:00 p.m. just, like, falling asleep,” Perry said. “I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child—to fight against [it].”

It’s been just over four years since Perry and Bloom first sparked romance rumors. The superstars had relationship rumors swirling at the time after being spotted together at a 2016 Golden Globes after-party. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Last year, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day with a gorgeous stone and diamond ring. Perry captioned her engagement announcement, “Full bloom.