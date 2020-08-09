Pregnant Charlotte Dawson reveals heartache at late dad Les missing out on being a grandad

CHARLOTTE Dawson revealed her heartache at late dad Les missing out on being a grandad.

The 27-year-old is awaiting the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Matthew Sarsfield, and wished her late father was able to celebrate with her.

The former Celebs Go Dating star is due to give birth to her first child a week before what would have been her dad’s 90th birthday.

She took to Instagram and posted cardboard cutout of her father, who was famous comedian Les Dawson.

It read: “Wish I could tell you your going to be a grandad 💖 I really hope baba comes out my chuffin womb on your birthday too … 😂🤰🏽🙏🏼 I really feel like you sent our little gift 💙💖 so lucky I have you as a cardboard cut out 💞”

The former Ex on the Beach contestant was only eight months old when her dad passed away in 1992 at the age of 62.

Fans gushed over the sweet gesture as one said: “I absolutely love your hair this colour you look CHUFFIN amazing 🙂 your dad was a legend so funny I’m sure he would be so proud ❤️”

Another added: “LOVE this. Love your beautiful smile here too. 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️ You’re strong and incredible. 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️”

This fan hopes Charlotte gives birth on the day of her dad’s birthday: “I hope your bubba comes on your Daddy’s birthday toooooo ❤️❤️”

While another follower commented: “You’re dad would be thrilled , he was a legend and very funny 💙”

It was reported earlier this week that Charlotte revealed she is expecting her “shock” first child with boyfriend Matthew Sarsfield.

he told OK!: “There’s every chance I could give birth on his birthday. What a tribute that would be!”

The rugby star explained: “It was a bit of a shock. We didn’t plan it or anything.”

Charlotte and Matt revealed their good news after a turbulent year which saw them split up before getting back together.