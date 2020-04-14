Pregnant Ciara Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Drum roll please…

Ciaraand Russel Wilson just announced that they’ll be expecting a sweet baby boy. On Tuesday morning, the proud parents took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans, posting an adorable video of the gender reveal.

It’s official, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn will soon be welcoming their younger brother.

As fans may recall, the “Level Up” singer announced she was expecting baby number 3 earlier this year in January. At the time, the 34-year-old shared a photo of herself posing in a bikini and baring her growing baby bump on social media. She captioned the post, “Number 3.”

Most recently, Ciara also shared on her Instagram Stories how COVID-19 has affected her doctor visits during her pregnancy.

“Ultrasound visits during this era of COVID-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. What a time we’re living in,” she shared.

During a 2015 interview with E! News at the American Music Awards, Ciara shared the ways in which becoming a mother has changed her perspective in life.

“I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son,” she said at the time. “I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he’s grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son.”

In a 2018 interview with Essence, Ciara talked about how elated she was to be a mother-of-two.

“When you have two kids it’s double the love. With Russ, Future and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good,” she told the publication. “As an entertainer when you’re just going and going, and with business when you’re really driven, when you have days like Mother’s Day you take the moment to put all of that to the side and really be normal and embrace that special part of life.”

The singer shares 5-year-old Future Zahir with 36-year-old rapper Future and 2-year-old Sienna Princess with the 31-year-old NFL player.