Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Daring See-Through Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

One, two slay.

On Sunday, Ciara put her growing baby bump on display at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. Walking the red carpet with husband Russell Wilson by her side, the “Level Up” singer rocked a sheer sequined ensemble that made her look all kinds of radiant and stunning. Further proving that she and the professional football star are one of Hollywood’s best-dressed couples, Russell looked sharp and stylish in a black satin tuxedo.

For the asymmetrical Ralph Russo gown, Ciara donned a corseted black bodysuit underneath, allowing her décolletage, mid-section and legs to remain visible on the chain mail dress. Staying on theme with her shimmering ensemble, Ciara accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pair of metallic black pumps.

To tie the look together, she wore a matching headband made of the same fabric as her statement-making dress. Speaking to E! News, the “I Bet” singer’s hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez said, “Ciara’s dress gave me ethereal goddess vibes so I wanted to complete the look with an effortless yet goddess like up-do.”

As for her red carpet-ready hair, Cesar began with UNITE Hair’s 7SECONDS Detangler to add moisture to the curls. Then, he applied the brand’s UNITE BOING Defining Curl Cream and dried each section of the hair with a diffuser. After pulling her golden strands into a loose bun, he made sure to leave some whimsical pieces out around the face to create a textured masterpiece and finished up by adding some shine, courtesy of the 7SECONDS Glossing Spray.

Ciara and Russell’s Vanity Fair date night comes nearly two weeks after they announced that they were expecting their second child together. The parents-to-be, who welcomed daughter Sienna Princess back in 2017, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a gorgeous photo shoot from their recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.

Standing proudly on top of a rock formation at the beach, the “Goodies” singer, who also shares 5-year-old son Future Zahir with ex Future, put her bump on display for all to see in the empowering snaps. “Number 3,” she captioned the picture.

Seizing a photobombing opportunity, Russell shared a similar post to Ciara’s to break the news with his followers—only this time, he can be seen hilariously stealing his wife’s thunder. Using the same caption as the “Beauty Marks” singer, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback posed for a selfie while Ciara worked her magic and made himself the focus of the pic.