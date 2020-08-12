Pregnant Dani Dyer left ‘anxious and stressed’ as she warns fans over using at-home baby ultrasound devices

DANI Dyer has warned fellow mums-to-be against using at-home ultrasound machines after one left her “anxious and stressed” when she struggled to find a heartbeat.

The Love Island star, 24, who is 15 weeks pregnant, went into a panic when she couldn’t hear her unborn baby on a listening kit she’d been using at home.

A fetal doppler – whether at a doctor’s office or bought for home use — is a hand-held ultrasound device that uses soundwaves to listen to a baby’s heartbeat.

Dani shared a video of her fetal doppler on her Instagram Stories and warned fans not to buy one.

She said: “Nothing against it, some people are really lucky and find a heartbeat in six weeks.

“I tried this at home – it made me ill. If you’re a little bit of a worrier, like me, I just really don’t recommend them because if you cant find the heartbeat, you’re stressing about it. I know I was.”

Both the NHS and baby charity Tommy’s urge mums not to use a home doppler to check a heartbeat, warning they are unreliable.

Instead women are encouraged to be mindful of their baby’s movements, and contact their midwife if they notice a change or lack of movement.

The former Love Island winner – who is expecting her first child with boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence – went on: “Please, save your money and don’t get one of them. It just really stressed me out.”

Dani said she was so worried after failing to find the heartbeat that she got straight on the phone to book an ultrasound scan.

The ITV star also admitted she’s struggling with severe migraines during the current heatwave and just wants to lie down in her “granny knickers”,

“Never wanted the cold weather as much as I do now. This heat is way too much, doesn’t help my migraines at all,” she wrote.

Dani added: “Just wanna lay in bed with a fan on my face all day in my granny knickers and granny bra.”

The reality star revealed last month that she is expecting her first tot with Sammy by posting a sweet snap of her scan.

The Sun Online has since revealed that Dani will not be learning the gender of her baby until she gives birth.

Dani and her stockbrocker partner Sammy have already been clashing on what they’ll name the tot if it’s a girl.

One fan posted: “I swear you said in your book you and Sammy agreed to call your baby Ariana?”

In the Instagram Stories caption, an excited Dani replied: “Honestly the first thing I said is I’m calling it Ariana if it’s a girl!

“Yes we have agreed on a boy’s name but can not agree on a girl’s name!

“I like really unusual names but Sammy won’t have it.”