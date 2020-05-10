Pregnant Gigi Hadid Says She Hopes to “Emulate” Her Mom Yolanda

A Mother’s Day to remember!

Gigi Hadid is showing her mom just how much she loves her on this special holiday, while also enjoying her first celebration as a soon-to-be momma herself. As many know, the supermodel is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old star took a moment on Instagram to pay tribute to Yolanda Hadid.

“Best I could ever ask for,” Gigi’s sweet post began. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!”

The supermodel included a throwback photo of her and her mom enjoying a beach day when she was a toddler. The picture also showed a pregnant Yolanda, who was possibly carrying Bella Hadid or Anwar Hadid.

“Thank you my love,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commented with a heart and praying hands emoji.

Soon after, Gigi posted a collage of throwback pics of her and Yolanda to her Instagram Stories. Many from when she was a toddler, while others were from recent red carpet events.

Just last month, the 25-year-old star confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she shared with the late night host on The Tonight Show.

She added, “Especially during this time… it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi and Zayn are rumored to be having a baby girl, however, the couple has yet to address the speculation surrounding the gender of their little one.

Moreover, Yolanda recently shared her excitement about her daughter’s pregnancy.

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press,” she told the Dutch broadcast RTL Boulevard (in a statement that was translated to English).

“Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” the former Real Housewives star continued. “But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

All in all, this will definitely an unforgettable Mother’s Day for the family.