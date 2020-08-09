Pregnant Kate Ferdinand shares sweet throwback snaps of husband Rio and step-kids on recent holiday

PREGNANT Kate Ferdinand has shared sweet throwback snaps of husband Rio and her step-kids from their recent holiday.

The couple and their family recently jetted off for a luxury break to an undisclosed location.

Despite much of the UK being hit by a heatwave this weekend, Kate, 29, was clearly wishing she was still on her holidays.

The former Towie star – who is expecting her first child with Rio, 41 – took to Instagram today to share a throwback snap of her with step-daughter Tia, nine.

The pair lay in a large round swing bed overlooking the water, with Tia cuddling into Kate, who protected her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw visor hat.

Kate captioned the shot: “How long is it acceptable to post holiday throwbacks? wishing we were back here.”

Former footballer Rio was also feeling nostalgic as he shared a series of shots from the trip on his own Instagram page.

One saw him standing by beautiful turquoise waters in a pair of yellow shorts, while another saw his stunning wife looking out at the view from a restaurant, nailing maternity chic in an open shirt, large sunglasses and red lipstick.

A third picture saw Rio take a selfie with a large plate of food being served up behind him, while two other shots featured his children jumping into the sea from a boat and enjoying the view.

Rio captioned the pictures: “Little throwback. Sitting here reminiscing about holiday! What a trip. #familylove.”

He added with a crying with laughter emoji: “PS…every single one of these pics were spontaneous.”

During their holiday, Kate had shared a picture of her and her growing bump in a pretty dress stood in front of a stunning view of the sea and hills in the distance.

She captioned it: “The perfect setting.”