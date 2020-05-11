Pregnant Katy Perry Performs “Baby Mine” During The Disney Family Singalong in Elephant Costume

Katy Perry took part in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Sunday and sang the beloved lullaby “Baby Mine,” but of course she went the extra mile.

The singer and American Idol judge performed the song while dressed in a costume as Dumbo’s mother, featuring her poodle, Nugget, dressed as Dumbo.

As fans are well aware, the tune was first featured in the 1941 animated movie Dumbo and has been a cherished piece ever since.

The song selection was certainly a fitting one for Perry considering she’s expecting a little one of her own. The 13-time Grammy nominee is pregnant with her first child. She’s expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.

Perry announced the happy news at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video back in March. Since then, she’s continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey, such as by posting photos of her baby bump and talking about her cravings. She also recently told her followers social distancing has forced her to “slow down.” In addition, a source weighed in on the 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor’s life at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic back in April.

“They’ve had ups and downs like anyone else. It’s hard to be stuck at home and anxious about staying healthy,” an insider said. “They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It hasn’t been easy. But they are also grateful for this time and being able to slow down and really be together. Once the baby comes, they know it will not be quiet like this ever again. They are trying to appreciate everything right now and just taking things as they come one day at a time. It’s been a little stressful for Katy being pregnant during this health crisis, but she feels very fortunate that they are healthy and that she can look forward to becoming a mom.”

You can watch the performance below!

Perry wasn’t the only celebrity to perform during the sing-along. Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Halsey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, Rebel Wilson and Josh Gad were just a few of the other big names on the star-studded lineup.

In addition to bringing a little Disney magic to viewers, the virtual event helped raise awareness for Feeding America.