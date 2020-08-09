Pregnant Katy Perry’s relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom ‘isn’t always joyful and happy’, actor admits

PREGNANT Katy Perry’s relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom “isn’t always joyful and happy”, the British actor has admitted.

The pair’s romance hasn’t been smooth-sailing, with the expectant parents even splitting up before 43-year-old Orlando proposed last year.

And now as they await the arrival of their first child together any day now, Orlando has confessed that things are still “real life” – meaning they aren’t perfect.

Speaking to News Corp Australia, the expectant dad said of his relationship with 35-year-old Katy: “I wish I could tell you that it was all joyful and happy.

“But like anything in life that’s real, it’s taken its own course. It’s gone on its own roller coaster of ups and downs.”

The couple first met at Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes after party in 2016, but Orlando warned they’re “not by any means the kind of Hollywood love story you might want to hear about”.

Katy and Orlando split in February 2017 and didn’t reconcile until over a year later, in the following April.

The Lord of the Rings star then popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019, but the couple have been forced to postpone their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, who he shares nine-year-old son Flynn with.

Meanwhile, Katy was married to English comic Russell Brand, with her unborn baby her first child.

Orlando admitted that neither he or Katy want to get divorced again, making their relationship for keeps.

His comments come shortly after he posted a video of Katy showing off her bare baby bump doing the viral Friday car dance on Instagram.

The clip began with Orlando asking Katy what day it is.

A song proclaiming the day of the week then played as a very pregnant Katy slowly got out of the passenger seat of the car and started to dance.

Sporting a light gray shirt and sweatpants, Katy lifted up her shirt to show off her stomach.

The singer completed the comfortable look with a blue baseball cap and a matching blue mask.

The clip concluded with Katy jokingly leaning over and clutching her stomach.