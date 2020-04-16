Pregnant Leighton Meester Shuts Down Instagram Troll Who Called Her “Fat”

Critics and downright discourteous individuals be advised:Leighton Meesterhas no worry calling out trolls when on Instagram Live.

As Instagram individuals can testify, there’s constantly a continuous stream of remarks to scroll through when celebs, or any type of various other individual for that matter, goes live on the social networks app. Typically, there are a load of favorable remarks, heart emojis or concerns originating from individuals adjusting in to the stream. Every as soon as in a while there is a rotten egg among the set.

This time about, one private chosen to share his ideas on Leighton’s appearance. “Somebody just told me I obtained fat– that’s wonderful,” she quipped while talking with Single Parents co-star Kimrie Lewis-Davis.

She then checked out the person’s name out loud as well as said hi, selecting the guy that made the discourteous remark.

Upon hearing the unneeded statement, Kimrie included, “That’s not great, you people.”

Leighton isn’t one to let a giant reach her though. She as well as Kimrie brought on with their chat in high spirits and shared a laugh or more, as if absolutely nothing also occurred.

She and also spouse Adam Brody are presently expecting their second kid together. The pair have yet to confirm the information themselves however there are various pictures of the Gossip Girl star and also her growing infant bump.

Like several various other celebrities, both are extremely private when it concerns their individual life, typically picking to skip red rug looks or other public events. This, naturally, is absolutely nothing versus their fans, Adam previously explained they’re “homebodies” and also like to “balance” job as well as household.