Pregnant Malika Haqq Confirms She’s Single But Will Raise Son With Ex O.T. Genasis

Pregnant Malika Haqq is bumping with pride for her baby daddy.

Though she and rapper O.T. Genasis split in June after two years together, the parents-to-be will come together to raise their son.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Indeed, they know parenthood takes a village. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child,” she continued. “Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.”

Back in September, the reality star shared that she was going to be a mom. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote on Instagram at the time “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

While the announcement excited best friend Khloe Kardashian—”My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” she cheered—the news actually shocked Malika herself. After all, a year earlier, she had froze her eggs.

“Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use,” she admitted. “I made a baby in love and those eggs weren’t necessary. It’s funny how you plan and then life happens.”

And while she was open about her pregnancy journey, the 36-year-old had kept the identity of her child’s father private. That is, until her lavish baby shower last weekend, where she confirmed that she will share her baby-to-be with her rapper ex, born Odis Flores.

“Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she said in a heartwarming speech. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”