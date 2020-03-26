Pregnant Sophie Turner Reveals One of the “Many Benefits” of Marrying Joe Jonas

Get yourself a man that can cook like Joe Jonas!

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner gave her husband a sweet shout-out on her Instagram after he showed off his cooking skills. In her photo, the bucket hat clad Jonas Brothers singer can be seen proudly holding a giant bowl of pasta that he prepared up to the camera.

Excited to dig in, the Game of Thrones alum captioned the pic, “One of the many benefits of marrying a good italian boy… @joejonas Also please may I have my hat back.” Happy to see that his hard work was being appreciated, Joe re-posted Sophie’s picture to his Instagram Stories.



The parents-to-be have been active on social media since they began social distancing. Last week, Sophie treated fans to a Q&A on her Stories and called Joe her favorite piece of visual art. She also shared her favorite Jonas Brothers songs, listing “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as her songs of choice.

During one of the couple’s Instagram Lives, Sophie took the time to encourage fans to practice social distance amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While stressing the importance of it, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star seemingly threw shade at actress Evangeline Lilly, who drew criticism from many after dismissing the severity of the virus.

“Stay inside, don’t be f–king stupid… even if you count your ‘freedom’ over your… health,” Sophie said. “I don’t give a f about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you.” She added, “So stay inside guys. It’s not cool, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

In the wake of recent events, the Jonas Brothers announced that they were forced to cancel their 3-week residency in Las Vegas due to coronavirus concerns.

Taking to social media to share the upsetting news, the band’s official account said, “We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”