Pregnant With Twins: ‘Love and Hip-Hop’ Star

Amara Le Negra, the Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin, is expecting her first two babies!

In November, Le Negra shared the joyous news with a stunning maternity shoot featuring her own mother.

She’s been flaunting her expanding baby bump ever since, even revealing that she’s expecting two daughters.

“I’m in love with them before I’ve even met them,” the singer said in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in November.

“I can feel them kicking,” says the narrator.

She previously posed for photos for People Magazine’s Spanish edition. “I can only imagine how they’ll look, and I’m just so in love,” she said.

She had a significant miscarriage during this pregnancy, so it’s a special one for her.

“It’s a lot, but it’s definitely a blessing,” she continued, “especially knowing that there are a lot of women who can’t have children, and God has blessed me with two who were originally triplets.”

Sadly, I misplaced one of them.

That was a publicized miscarriage.

It was difficult, but God has blessed me with two children, both girls.

Any woman who is experiencing something for the first time — in my case, I am an only child, so everything is new to me.

I’m nervous, anxious, and excited, I believe.

My maternal instinct is already manifesting.”

Despite her joy, she admits that carrying two babies has taken a physical toll on her.

“Trying to figure out what’s going on with my body because I’m always making four legs and four arms.”

“It’s a lot of effort on my part,” she explained.

“I am still a working woman.”

I intend to continue working until my pregnancy is over.

I want to be there to enjoy not only the early stages of my children’s lives, but also the fact that I am a successful businesswoman who must go out and provide for my family.

It’ll be a lot of work, but I’m looking forward to the new adventure.

I’m physically exhausted, sleepy, nauseous, have heartburn, and a variety of other emotions.

“A lot of ligament stretches,” says the doctor.

