Prepare to be horrified by what happens to your walls when you smoke.

Prepare to be horrified as you learn what happens to your walls when you smoke.

WASHING the walls of their new apartment, which had previously housed a smoker, a couple demonstrated the horrifying effects of smoking for years in your home.

Emily and Luke of TikTok showed how nicotine stained their walls, and you can even see where there were pictures on the wall, in a shocking video.

They then wiped down the previously white walls, leaving you disgusted with the brown water that resulted.

“We’re ready to clean our apartment’s walls,” Emily said in the video.

“The walls are stained with nicotine from years of smoking inside, and you can even see the outline of the picture frames on the wall, which I believe demonstrates how bad it is.”

“After speaking with a number of painters, we were advised to clean the walls with sugar soap, which we did.”

“We cleaned each wall three or four times to ensure we got as much nicotine out as possible, and you can see how brown and dirty it is when we’re cleaning.”

“Here’s my husband cleaning the ceilings, which we made sure to do because we knew a lot of the nicotine had seeped in there.”

“And this is the color of the water, which was so brown and dirty just from cleaning one small section of the wall.”

“And now that we’ve cleaned all of the walls, we’ll seal them with a high-quality blocker to ensure that any remaining stain doesn’t seep through and the walls stay lovely and white.”

“Cleaning the nicotine stains from the walls,” the short video was captioned on TikTok.

Clean fans flocked to admire the effort, with the video receiving over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I’m glad you sealed it! So many people on here forget that part,” one person said.

“I was wondering how you guys would clean that!” said another. “Sugar soap is amazing!” said another.

“I can’t believe that picture frame outline! I thought it was different colored patches of paint!” exclaimed a third.

