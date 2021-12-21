President Joe Biden Meets Commander, a New German Shepherd Puppy

President Joe Biden Meets Commander, His New German Shepherd Puppy

Joe Biden and his family lost their German shepherd, Champ, six months ago, and now they have a new presidential pet.

A new four-legged friend has arrived at the White House.

On December 1st,

President Joe Biden announced on social media on February 20 that he is getting a German shepherd puppy.

“Meet the newest Biden,” he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of his new dog, Champion, taking in the sights, sounds, and grass of Washington, DC.

Biden used video of Champion playing fetch, admiring Christmas decorations, and spending time with his other owner, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, in his announcement.

Jill Biden is a Vice President of the United States.

All signs point to Champion being a very good boy, based on his wagging tail and ability to sit on command.

In June, the Bidens mourned the death of Champ, their 13-year-old German shepherd.

The Bidens issued a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home.”

“During the last 13 years, he was our constant, cherished companion and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his final months, he would immediately pull himself up, tail wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub when we entered a room,” the statement continued.

He wanted to be wherever we were, and everything was instantly better when he was nearby.

He enjoyed nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us in meetings as a comforting presence, or sunbathing in the White House garden.”

Champ was three months old when the Bidens adopted him from a Pennsylvania breeder.

President Biden’s other German shepherd, Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, nipped a Secret Service agent’s hand in March.

NBC News later reported that a secret service official described the incident as “extremely minor.”

Major was then sent to live with the family in Delaware, where he was trained before being returned to the White House later that month.

Major became the first rescue dog to live in the White House when he was adopted in 2018.

From the Delaware Humane Association, he was adopted by the family.

President Joe Biden Introduces New German Shepherd Puppy: Meet Commander