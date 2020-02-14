Presidents’ Day Sales 2020 A to Z

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Presidents Day long weekend, everyone! It’s time to take a breather before we get into the swing of spring, but it’s also time to shop!

This is the final hurrah for winter sale season, with brands offering big markdowns on their end-of-season stock (and in some cases, incentive to buy from their spring offerings, too!). Not only is it a great time to shop for winter fashion and athleisurewear, there’s also some incredible home deals on everything from appliances to mattresses to decor, and everything in between.

We found all the best deals in fashion, beauty and home happening over the long weekend. Shop them all below, and enjoy all the good deals!

Fashion

Alternative Apparel: Take 30% off (with some exclusions) in the President’s Day Sitewide Sale with code PRESIDENT30 (on 2/17 only).

Anthropologie: It’s sale on sale time! Shop this weekend for another 50% off sale items (until 2/17).

Athleta: There’s new markdowns in the Winter Clearance sale, with savings up to 60% off regular price.

Bonobos: Get up to 50% off all sale items.

Boohoo: Shop aplenty, because the entire site is 80% off (until 2/17).

Carbon38: Get 30% off the entire site (including brands like Twenty Montreal, Alo Yoga, Carbon38 and more) plus free shipping with purchases over $200 with code SALE30 (until 11:59 p.m. PT on 2/16).

Cole Haan: Save up to 70% off in the President’s Day Sale with code EXTRA40 (until 2/18).

Columbia Sportswear: Get up to 70% off select outdoor sportswear and gear.

Chinese Laundry: Buy More, Save More (buy $100+ and get 20% off, buy $150+ and get 25%) with code SAVEMORE (until 2/19).

Draper James: Take up to 60% off sale items including winter dresses, tops, bottoms, and accessories.

Everlane: There’s two sales to choose from: the Choose What You Pay sale with discounts on winter stock, and the Final Sale on discontinued items.

FARM Rio: Nab up to 50% off select styles (and swoon over their stunning dresses, that may soon be yours).

Fossil: Take 30% off your purchase with the code LOVE30 (until 2/17).

Franco Sarto: Get 25% off your purchase plus free shipping with code FABFEB25 (excluding SARTO, until 2/17).

H&M: For 48 hours only starting 2/16, get 25% off $200, 20% off $100, or 10% off $50 plus free shipping (until 2/17).

HSN: Save up to 50% off and get free shipping on any clearance orders of $75 or more.

Lord & Taylor: In the Holiday Weekend Sale, you can save 30% off storewide and 15% off beauty (until 2/17).

Macy’s: Take 15% off clearance shoes, suits, coats, and dresses (until 2/23).

Madewell: Madewell Insiders loyalty members can take 15% off everything (until 2/24).

ModCloth: It’s a sale on sale with another 25% off the price of sale items (until 2/18).

Net-a-Porter: Clearance items are up to 80% off, and you can get an extra 20% off all “Sale Must-Haves” (until 2/19).

Nordstrom: Take up to 60% off women’s clothing and more.

Nordstrom Rack: There’s tons of sales sitewide, but make sure to shop Madewell at up to 60% off.

The North Face: Save 30% off select winter styles (until 2/18).

NYDJ: Score 30% off clearance and up to 60% off full-priced items (until 2/17).

Reebok: Save 30% off sitewide on hundreds of sneakers and tons of workout gear.

Saks Off 5th: Save up to 70% off fashion finds and 50% off boots, among more deep discounts in clearance items across countless categories.

Shopbop: Save up to 70% off over 1000 styles, with new markdowns up to 40% off newly added regular price items.

shopDisney: The Friends and Family event is happening now, giving you 25% off your purchase with the code DISNEYPAL (until 2/17).

Soma: Save up to 80% on clearance items.

Sperry: Score sale items at up to 40% off.

State Cashmere: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide with code 2020LOVE214 (until 2/16).

TJ Maxx: Get clearance items for up to 60% off, plus get free shipping on orders over $89 with code SHIP89.

Urban Outfitters: Take 50% off hundreds of styles (only on 2/17).

Walmart: Save up to 80% off winter fashion, jewelry, accessories and more.

Beauty

Captain Blankenship: Get 30% off body products, no code required.

Every Man Jack: Take 20% off sitewide with code LEAP20 (until 2/29).

Honest Beauty: Get a free Honest Beauty Lip Crayon in Strawberry with the purchase of any Honest Beauty product with code VDAYLOVE, while supplies last (until 2/17).

InstaNatural: Take 15% off all products on Amazon using code INSTAPRESI at checkout (until 2/22).

Kate Somerville: Take advantage of the buy one, get one deal on DermalQuench Wrinkle Warrior travel size ($26 value) with promo code LOVEDQWW (until 2/17).

Nars Cosmetics: Get a mini Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base and mini High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner in Via Veneto with a $50 purchase using code EYETOEYE (until 2/29).

Nordstrom: Get up to 40% off select beauty items.

Pat McGrath Labs: Get the Platinum Bronze palette for 50% off (until 2/29).

Plant Apothecary: Buy one full-size body wash and get one free with code BEKIND (from 2/17 to 2/21).

Populum: Take 20% off all CBD products with code PRESDAY2020 (until 11:59 p.m. 2/17).

SkinStore: Get 25% off your purchase with code PRES25 (until 2/18).

Ulta: Buy one I Dew Care product at regular price, get a second at 40% off (from 2/16 until 3/7).

Home

All Modern: Save up to 65% off plus an additional 15% off with promo code GOALLOUT in the President’s Day Sale (until 9 a.m. ET on 2/19), plus shop Flash Deals on 2/17.

Amerisleep: Get $250 off any mattress plus two free mid-loft pillows with code PRESDAY250 (until 2/17).

Anthropologie: Save an extra 25% off sale furniture and get free express shipping on orders over $150.

Ashley Furniture: Take up to 50% off mattresses, 60% off dining sets and 30% off everything else, plus an extra 10% off sitewide with the code PRESIDENT.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% off countless items in the President’s Day Sale (until 2/17).

Best Buy: Save up to 40% off on home appliances (until 2/26).

Birch Lane: Shop for classic furniture at 15% off in the President’s Day Sale with promo code GEORGE (until 4 a.m. ET on 2/19).

Bloomingdale’s: Save up to 50% off on home and furniture clearance items.

Brooklinen: Save 15% off sitewide in the President’s Day Weekend Sale (until 11:59 p.m. user time on 2/19).

Burrow: Use code PREZ to get 10% up to $1499, $200 off $1500+, $250 off $1800+, $300 off $2200+, $400 off $2600+ or $500 off $3000+ (until 2/23).

Cost Plus World Market: Celebrate President’s Day with 20% off online stock (rewards members only), and 20% to 50% off decor, plus free shipping on orders over $75 with code PRESDAY20 (until 2/17).

Home Depot: Save big in multiple departments with up to 30% off select furniture, up to 40% off select tableware, and up to 25% off select wall decor and home accents.

Joss & Main: Shop the President’s Day Sale to get up to 75% off (until 12 a.m. ET on 12/20).

Macy’s: Take 20% off home sales and clearance items (until 2/23).

Mattress Firm: Save 20% off pillows, protectors and sheets, and save 60% off Sleepy’s Accessories (until 3/10).

Modsy: Get help with your home projects and save 20% off of Modsy design packages using the code LOVE (until 2/17).

Nordstrom: Take up to 50% off home essentials and decor.

Overstock: Nab sitewide discounts up to 70% off thousands of items in the Presidents Day Blowout, plus free shipping on most items (until 2/20).

Pier 1: Save up to 30% off when you take $25 off your $75 purchase, $50 off your $150 purchase, or $100 off your $300 purchase with code SAVEMORE.

Puffy: Take $300 off a mattress and get a free king pillow (until 2/24).

Purple: Save up to a total of $350 when you take $100 off a Purple Mattress, $125 off a Hybrid Mattress, or $150 off a Hybrid Premier, plus $200 off a bedding bundle (until 2/17).

SMOKO: Save on super-cute home goods (and the heated Corgi slippers included in Daily Pop’s Valentine’s Day gift guide) with a 25% off sitewide sale (until 2/17).

Sur la Table: Save up to 60% off clearance items, and 30% on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and blenders (until 2/17).

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, including $100 off the Adapt and ProAdapt mattress sets, $300 off the Breeze and LuxeBreeze mattress sets, and $200 off the Ergo and Ergo Extend mattress sets (until 2/24).

Tuft & Needle: Take $175 off the Mint & Hybrid Mattresses (until 2/24).

Walmart: Save up to 30% off mattresses, electronics, home essentials and more with the Savings Spotlight.

Wayfair: Get 70% off home goods in the President’s Day Blowout (until 9 a.m. ET on 2/18).

Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress plus two free Zoma pillows with code PRES150 (until 2/17).

