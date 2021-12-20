‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale was’so insecure’ while filming.

Lucy Hale had already established herself as a successful actress before being cast in Pretty Little Liars, but playing Aria Montgomery would change her life forever.

The Freeform series was an instant hit, with Hale and her co-stars becoming household names.

Before the show ended, Hale would spend 7 seasons in the creepy town of Rosewood.

Even though the actor was having a once-in-a-lifetime experience, being a part of the show was challenging at times.

The Pretty Little Liars star Katy Keene has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show.

Hale, on the other hand, felt under duress while filming the show.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, she revealed that during the years she was filming the show, she was dealing with some insecurities.

“I started it when I was 20 and I did the show until I was 27 or 28,” Hale explained.

“Looking back, I was having a great time for the most part, but I was such an insecure dude.”

For starters, the show is called Pretty Little Liars, so there’s already some pressure.”

What is Lucy Hale’s Net Worth? Lucy Hale began acting at a young age.

Hale struggled with more than just the pressure to look “pretty.”

Hale suffered from imposter syndrome as a result of her rapid success.

This fueled her desire to demonstrate that she was deserving of all of the opportunities she was receiving.

Hale now realizes that she should’ve been more proud of herself when she first started her career.

“But our lives changed in a flash,” Hale admitted, “and I was trying to make so many people happy.”

“I wish I could tell myself that I should own my power a little more.”

I never felt like I was supposed to be there, never fully embraced my worth or my hard work, whereas now I can say, “No! I’m working my a** off! I deserve to succeed and do things that I love,” but back then I didn’t feel worthy of that, which makes me sad looking back on it because I’m not sure if that would have changed my experience.”

•life sentence•truth or dare•son of the south•PLL pic.twitter.comsUdOsuuoQO pic.twitter.comsUdOsuuoQO pic.twitter.comsUdOsuuoQO pic.twitter.comsUdOsuuoQO

Lucy Hale’s Approach to Acting…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.