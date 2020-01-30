PrettyLittleThing shopper is left red-faced after £15 dress flashes her underwear

An online shopper was left red-faced after a she spent £15 on a new dress from PrettyLittleThing that would ‘fit an eight-year-old’ and left her flashing her underwear.

Natalie Weaver, 26, had ordered a size 12 green polka-dot dress from the retail giant in hope that she could wear it for a family bowling night.

However, Natalie, from Wakefield, Yorkshire, claims the dress that arrived looked more like a children’s size after it barely down came past her hips on her 5ft 3in frame.

The wrap dress, which has a plunging neckline and a tie around the waist, fitted more like a top and looks worlds away from the image on PrettyLittleThing’s website.

The project co-ordinator, who had even ordered a bigger size, was left horrified when she tried it on and her underwear was on show, and had to quickly find a new dress to wear to her family event.

Natalie says her friends found the fashion fail ‘hilarious’ seeing photos of her embarrassing fashion fail.

She said: ‘I ordered the green polka dot dress in a size 12 as I am usually a size 10 to 12 and wanted to be on the safe side as I was wanting to wear it Saturday as I was going bowling with family.

‘I ordered it Thursday and requested next day delivery to ensure I had it on time.

‘What arrived was apparently a size 12 but fit like a children’s age 12.

‘Its definitely not for anyone above 5ft3in – in fact, I think it would best fit an eight-year-old!

‘I sent back the outfit as soon as it arrived and ended up having to wear a different dress to the night out.

‘All of my friends thought it was hilarious, but it’s really put me off of ordering from Pretty Little Thing and I don’t think I will again in the future.’

MailOnline has contacted PrettyLittleThing for comment.

It comes after a shopper was horrified after she spent £25 on a new top from PrettyLittleThing only to end up looking like a ‘parachute’.

Kelly Lavin, 20, from the Wirral, had splashed out on the cute polka dot shirt for a night out but when she tried it on she couldn’t believe her eyes.

The sleeves were so voluminous that pals said she looked like she’d just jumped out of a plane only to be inflated on the way down.