PrettyLittleThing shopper outraged after bell sleeve shirt turned out to look like a ‘parachute’

An online shopper was horrified after she spent £25 on a new top from PrettyLittleThing only to end up looking like a ‘parachute’.

Kelly Lavin, 20, from the Wirral, had splashed out on the cute polka dot shirt for a night out but when she tried it on she couldn’t believe her eyes.

The sleeves were so voluminous that pals said she looked like she’d just jumped out of a plane only to be inflated on the way down.

Kelly, who works as a clinical support worker for the NHS, said the top was ‘awful’ and she was embarrassed when she tried it on.

It also appeared to look nothing like the brand’s online version, which did have large sleeves, but ones that were nowhere near the same size as the ones Kelly found herself wearing.

She said: ‘It was awful. I’ve sent it back. I shop at PrettyLittleThing all the time, it’s my favourite shop. My friends thought it was very funny, they couldn’t stop laughing, but I would never wear that top.’

Tweeting of her horror, Kelly said: ‘PrettyLittleThing need to sort out their clothing, what the actual f***.’

One friend said sent Kelly a GIF which showed a woman with her arms being inflated, saying: ‘Looks like you’ve been blown up in the arms.’

Kelly replied: ‘Hahahaha literally – that picture describes the top perfectly.’

MailOnline has contacted PrettyLittleThing (PLT) for comment.

In March 2019, another customer hit out at PrettyLittleThing for its sizing issues.

The student, whose nickname is ‘pea head’, was horrified when she couldn’t fit her head through a PrettyLittleThing top.

Macy Samiloglu, 18, from Morecambe, Lancashire, struggled in vain to push her head through the teeny slit in the £8 T-shirt.

Just before she gave up she decided to make a video of her struggle and tweet about it.

The short video, which had over 400 views, showed her trying to squeeze her head through the hole in the longsleeved black t-shirt, but only the top of her hair is visible.