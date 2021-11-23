Previous Spider-Man directors are rumored to be assisting with plot details for No Way Home.

While there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home for fans to speculate about and pick apart as the weeks tick away until the film hits theaters, there is one thing that trailers and footage from the eagerly awaited film have confirmed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield-starring Spider-Man films, and a new rumor claims that the directors of those films assisted with some of the details for Tom Holland’s third outing.

According to The Cosmic Circus (via The Direct), the production team for Spider-Man: No Way Home consulted with directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb about the characters from their films in order to complete their backstories for the MCU. While this is just a rumor, if true, it not only makes sense but also provides some clarity to one of the more perplexing aspects of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s recently released trailer.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) said in the most recent trailer that the villains from the multiverse – meaning Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard from the other Spider-Man films – all died fighting Spider-Man.

As fans will recall, Lizard (Rhys Ifans) did not die in The Amazing Spider-Man.

However, in the world in which that film is set, it’s possible that Lizard’s ultimate fate will be revealed by Webb for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jon Watts.

Furthermore, considering that Raimi is directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, his involvement in No Way Home makes sense.

Of course, if Raimi and Webb fleshed out the details of the villains, they also likely fleshed out the details of their Spider-Man films and what happened after they ended.

And, given that both Maguire and Garfield are expected to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, both filmmakers should consult.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to learn more about the Spider-Man villains’ backstories, as well as whether or not Maguire and Garfield’s versions of the character will appear in the upcoming MCU film.

On December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]