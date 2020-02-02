Primark are selling lookalike £390 Alexander McQueen glitter trainers for just £11

A Primark shopper was amazed to find a pair of £11 glitter trainers which bear a striking resemblance to a far more expensive style by Alexander McQueen.

British customer Sophie Louise Lewins told how she’d long admired the designer version – but couldn’t afford the staggering £390 price tag.

After spotting the high street alternative she shared her discovery on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group – and other shoppers said they ‘preferred’ the Primark pair.

Sophie wrote: ‘So I’ve always loved Alexander McQueen shoes, but could never justify almost £400 for them.

‘Then I found these in Primark for £11. I’m aware they aren’t the same, but they share some similarities and they’re so comfy!’

The Primark trainers look strikingly similar to their designer counterpart, but feature an added silver glitter stripe down the side and on the tongue.

They also feature a slimmer sole than the designer trainers and do not have vents on the body of the shoe.

Shoppers went wild over the budget version, claiming they much prefer them to the pricier designer pair.

One person commented: ‘I actually think the Primark ones are nicer’

While another wrote: ‘Primark ones look better I think dont like the holes on side of other ones, are they heavy x’.

One individual offered their opinion: ‘All you pay for is the name’.

Meanwhile one happy shopper was very pleased with their pair: ‘I bought these last year. Soooo comfy.’