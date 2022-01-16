Primark has finally restocked Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS loungewear collection, and the set is now £226 cheaper.

Primark has restocked Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS loungewear line, and the set is now £226 cheaper.

It’s easy to see how Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS has become one of the world’s most successful businesses.

But if you can’t afford the £258 three-piece teddy fleece set from Kim’s collection, Primark has come up with a fantastic dupe.

Fashion fans flocked to TikTok in droves to share the news that the retailer had restocked their dupes after they sold out the first time when word got out on social media.

“Primark have finally restocked the Skims dupe,” Becka Blackburn wrote in a TikTok video.

She then showed off her own store purchases, which included a fluffy bra top, joggers, and a long robe in a beautiful dove grey color.

The three pieces in Primark cost £32, whereas the same items in Kim’s range cost £226 more.

Becka captioned her video with the phrase “Run, run, run.”

She was inundated with comments from other fashionistas, some of whom inquired as to where she found the set in the store.

“Primark has them in the PJ section,” she explained.

Someone wrote, “We need to go,” tagging a friend in the post.

Another person wrote, “OH MY GOD YES!” while a third wrote, “I NEED!”

“I’d rather pay for quality,” wrote someone who wasn’t convinced the Primark knockoff would live up to Kim’s SKIMS.

