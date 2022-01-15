Primark shoppers are lining up to get their hands on these £11 slippers, which are a perfect dupe for Chloe’s £400 pair.

Fans of Primark are rushing to get their hands on these £11 slippers, which are a perfect dupe for Chloe’s £400 pair.

As our toes, noses, and hands begin to freeze, we wrap ourselves in as many layers as possible to keep warm.

Primark’s cosy, furry, beige slippers, which look nearly identical to a £400 Chloé pair, are causing a stir among shoppers.

These are the perfect practical finishing touch for keeping our feet warm, especially when working from home and wanting to stay stylish in loungewear.

On the day they were first shared, the £8 Primark slippers received over 25,000 likes on Instagram.

“Never taking these off tbh Fluffy Slippers £8€10(dollar)11.” was the caption on a photo of the lookalikes styled with a scandi bench and a fleecy throw.

The slippers are similar in style and cut to Birkenstocks, but they are made of different materials and have no branding.

“A cosy take on the original, Chloé’s ‘Woody’ slides are lined with fuzzy shearling,” says the description of the £400 designer Chloé slippers.

“They have squared-off toes and thick canvas straps with the brand’s logo printed on them.

“You can pair it with anything from jeans to midi skirts.”

This winter, we can’t wait to have warm toes and keep the chill at bay.

