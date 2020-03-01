Prime Minister Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting their first child: the media

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.

Johnson (55) and Symonds (31) also got engaged to get married.

The announcement means that Conservative Johnson, who took office in July and won a decisive election victory in December, will be the first British Prime Minister to have married in 250 years, the Telegraph newspaper said.

The Sun newspaper quoted a source from Downing Street as saying, “Boris and Carrie are both happy about this news. They both have known it for a while, but kept it under wraps until pregnancy progressed.”

“It partially explains why he has been low lately – even though he works tirelessly and that won’t change. Carrie is excited and she will continue to work on her environmental projects,” the newspaper quoted the source.

The youngest British prime minister’s wives have had babies while their husbands have been in office

Former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s wife, Samantha, had a young daughter in 2010, Florence.

Secretary of Labor Tony Blair, Cherie, had a son, Leo, in 2000.

